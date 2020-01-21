Sides collect big wins in Big Bash Twenty20 cricket round

NORTH SPORTSMAN’S v WEST GAMBIER

WEST Gambier turned the tables on North Sportsman’s at Marist Park on Thursday night to claim the Mount Gambier and District cricket T20 clash to remain undefeated for the season.

The Roos sent the hosts into bat, which appeared to be a poor decision when the Tigers banged on 51 for the first wicket.

Nick McInerney and Jake Schutz joined forces at the top of the order and looked in ominous touch early.

McInerney went first, caught off the bowling of Josh Cornolo for a spirited 25 runs off 20 balls.

Schutz was going at near a run a ball, but just five runs later he was caught off Richard Crute for 27, which cut his time short.

From there Aidan Thatcher and Kayne Badman appeared to have everything under