Coonawarra Hall 2018 vintage tasting

COONAWARRA’S winemakers flocked to Coonawarra Hall last week where they tasted an array of wines produced from the 2018 vintage.

In an effort to gain a view of the overall vintage, winemakers enjoyed an afternoon of tasting each other’s top wines.

The overall vintage was hailed a success, despite winemakers facing significant challenges throughout the year after a black frost damaged vines on November 4.

“We have seen bumper quality wines this year, the devastating black frost did not hamper the quality,” DiGiorgio Family Wines winemaker Fran Bartosek said.

“This year our Coonawarra Shiraz has come out well – oozing the typical Coonawarra pepper and spice flavours.”

Balnaves of Coonawarra winemaker Lauren Hansen said the winery had a very good vintage in the scheme of things as they were not badly affected by the black frost.

Majella Wines winemaker Bruce Gregory said the winery had produced beautiful colours this year, and Coonawarra had been represented very well.

Bowen Estate winemaker Doug Bowen said it had been a fantastic vintage.

“Luckily we avoided the frost and had good production levels coupled with great quality and quantity,” Mr Bowen said.